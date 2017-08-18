A van rammed into pedestrians on a popular tourist street in Barcelona Thursday evening, killing 13 and injuring more than 100.

Authorities have arrested three suspects, but the driver is still at large.

In Cambrils, 70 miles south of Barcelona, police said they killed five terrorists who ran over several people in a car.

One person was killed and several others injured in the attack.

Police detained one suspect in connection with the Cambrils attack early Friday.

Authorities said they are investigating possible links between the attacks in Cambrils and Barcelona, and an earlier explosion in the town of Alcanar, 120 miles from Barcelona.

A manhunt is continuing for the driver of the van who killed at least 13 people in Barcelona, after police shot dead five suspected terrorists in a separate attack in the the Spanish town of Cambrils.

A woman was killed and seven injured in Cambrils, 70 miles south of Barcelona, after a acar was driven into them early on Friday morning, officials said.

Police shot the five men involved in the attack, who were wearing fake explosive belts, and are believed to be linked to the first attack in Barcelona.

According to Reuters, a series of controlled explosions were carried out by police.

Officers announced this afternoon that the suspects’ car contained knives and an axe, with one victim receiving facial wounds before the five men were shot dead.

One witness described seeing one of the suspects “taunting” police, “smiling” at officers after they had initially shot him.

Fitzroy Davis, who was in Spain for a judo event, told the BBC: “He stood back up and then he stepped over the fence and he started, he was taunting, smiling and he carried on walking to the police, and then they gave it to him again, a couple more shots and then he fell to the ground.”

The incident came just hours after a van was driven into crowds in the busy tourist area of Las Ramblas in Barcelona, leaving 13 dead and more than 100 injured.

The driver is still at large, having fled from the scene by foot. So-called Islamic State have taken responsibility for the attack.

LLUIS GENE via Getty Images The overturned car that ploughed into pedestrians in Cambrils was overturned during the incident

LLUIS GENE via Getty Images Police check the area after officers shot dead fire attackers in Cambrils

Spanish police continue to search for the Barcelona van driver, while four suspects have been arrested.

Two men including Moroccan-born Driss Oukabir - the only one to be publicly named - were arrested following the Barcelona attack.

Oukabir was arrested in Ripoll, around 60 miles outside of the Spanish city, after his documents were found in the van. His image then circulated in media reports.

Spanish media have reported that the 28-year-old’s younger brother, Moussa Oukabir, is now being sought by police.

A third man was arrested in Ripoll, a town in Catalonia, on Friday morning in connection with the attack, while fourth person was arrested in the afternoon a few hours later.

Facebook The man arrested and named in connection to the Spanish terror attacks Driss Oukabir whose identify documents were found in the van used in the Barcelona attack - the 28-year-old has reportedly told authorities his brother may have taken them

Susan McLean, an Australian national who is currently travelling with her husband in Barcelona, said she was around 100 metres away from Las Ramblas when the attack occurred.

“We had no idea what was happening because we don’t speak Spanish. People were shouting ‘gun gun, shoot, shoot’,” she told HuffPost.

“The first we knew something was wrong was when we saw a tidal wave of people coming around the corner screaming and crying and hysterical.

“We didn’t know what was going on but my immediate thought was a terrorist attack because there’s no other reason for people to be so distressed and running away en masse.”

“We got caught up in the group and everyone was diving into the shops so we went into the nearest shop. My husband helped the shop owner pull down the shutters and we took refuge in there for about half an hour.”

Authorities are now investigating possible links between the two attacks and an earlier explosion that destroyed a house in the town of Alcanar, about 120 miles from Barcelona.

Friday morning crowds of tourists and locals moved slowly and quietly near Barcelona’s Plaça de Catalunya for an official minutes silence at noon local time.

Queues of #Barcelona natives surround the city's central Plaça de Catalunya this morning, ahead of a planned minute silence pic.twitter.com/xCzumZnmUv — George Bowden (@georgebowden) August 18, 2017

Amid a mood of reflection, police patrol the roads surrounding this busy square, the centre of the Spanish city’s normally chaotic tourist district.

Queues of people lined roads to get into the square itself, with police officers conducting careful searches. “This is a way to show we are confronting this attack,” Estelle, a Barcelona native told HuffPost UK. Nearby, armed police officers were on patrol at Barcelona’s El Prat airport.

People queuing to check in to flights bound for destinations like Manchester, Dublin and London told HuffPost they were heading home as planned, though some admitted they were shaken by yesterday’s events.

“We come here to pay respects, of course, it is important,” Laura, another Barcelona native said.

“Normally we don’t queue to get into this place, today is different,” she added.

Just yards from here is the place where Thursday’s van attack began.

This morning the famed Las Ramblas returned, as much as it could, to normal.

Though signs of the latest terror attack to strike Europe remain - police cordons and vehicles, public traffic is still restricted.

Witnesses to the van attack said the vehicle had zigzagged at high speed down Las Ramblas, ramming pedestrians and cyclists, sending some hurtling through the air and leaving bodies strewn in its wake.

British tourist Keith Welling, who arrived in Barcelona on Wednesday with his wife and 9-year-old daughter, told Reuters they saw the van drive past the down the avenue.

“People were shouting and we heard a bang and someone cried that it was a gunshot,” he said.

“Me and my family ran into the restaurant along with around 40 other people.”

HuffPost UK Crowds of tourists and locals move slowly and quietly near Barcelona's Placa de Catalunya on Friday morning

HuffPost UK Queues of people lined roads to get into the square itself with police officers conducting careful searches of bags and people

A statement by the Catalan government said that victims of the incident came from 24 different countries, including France, Germany, Pakistan and the Philippines.

This morning, Spain’s deputy prime minister announced a Belgian woman was among those killed in the attack. She has not been named.

Meanwhile, an official from the Philippines embassy in Madrid told RTE Radio One that an Irish family who were in Barcleona to celebrate their son’s birthday were among those caught up in the attack.

The father - a naturalised Irish citizen born in the Philippines - was hit on his side and may require an operation. The mother and children are not believed to have been seriously injured.

PAU BARRENA via Getty Images Witnesses of the Barclona attack comfort each other in the aftermath of the incident

The self-described Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Barcelona attack via its Amaq news agency. However, it is unclear to what extent, if any, the group’s leadership was directly involved.

Police said the incident was a terror attack, but later tweeted they could not confirm the driver’s motive.

The attack occurred on Las Ramblas, a historic street leading to a central plaza in Barcelona. A pedestrian walkway runs down the center of the street, with cars driving on either side.

Eyewitnesses described being locked in to churches and shops for their own safety after people clamoured to run away. One British tourist describing a “mini stampede” as people fled screaming.

Authorities immediately locked down the area, shutting metro stations and asking businesses to close.

“I heard a crowd screaming,” said Tom Markwell, a tourist from New Orleans. “It sounded like they were screaming for a movie star.”

Atropello múltiple en Las Ramblas en este momento. pic.twitter.com/xosHvYpO0e — Arturo Fernández Rui (@Arturof66R) August 17, 2017

Speaking yesterday, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy urged people to focus on serving the wounded and facilitating the work of authorities.

He later tweeted that he was heading to Barcelona, and said the government would take measures to reinforce security. The government declared three days of mourning.

Leaders from around the world also condemned the attack, offering support for Spain.

Theresa May said last night her thoughts were with the victims of the “terrible attack” in Barcelona, adding: “The UK stands with Spain against terror”.

President Donald Trump also tweeted a statement on the attack, saying that United States would do whatever is necessary to help.

But shortly after his measured initial statement, Trump tweeted a tirade against “Radical Islamic Terror” and referenced an apocryphal story he’s told in the past about killing Muslim insurgents with bullets dipped in pig’s blood.

JOSEP LAGO via Getty Images The van that ploughed into pedestrians in Las Ramblas is towed away

The attack in Barcelona was the deadliest in Spain since 2004, when al Qaeda-inspired militants detonated bombs on Madrid’s subway system, killing 191 and injuring more than 1,800.

It follows recent attacks on London Bridge, Westminster and Nice, with car and truck attacks killing more than 100 people across Europe in recent years.

Extremist groups have long advocated for their supporters to use vehicles to target pedestrians, and authorities have struggled with ways to address the threat.

The majority of the recent attacks in Europe were carried out by Islamic State militant group sympathisers, and the organisation has actively incited individuals to kill people with vehicles.