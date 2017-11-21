For a bottle of fizz guaranteed to impress your party guests this holiday season, head down to your local Spar.

The convenience store’s own-brand Prosecco has been crowned the tastiest on the high street this Christmas, outshining its mainstream supermarket rivals.

The Spar Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG cost £12 per bottle when it was tested by a panel of independent experts, but is now listed as costing just £10 on the Spar website until 1 January.

Taste-testers working with consumer watchdog Which? awarded the Prosecco a high score of 78% out of a possible 100 in a blind taste test.