For a bottle of fizz guaranteed to impress your party guests this holiday season, head down to your local Spar.
The convenience store’s own-brand Prosecco has been crowned the tastiest on the high street this Christmas, outshining its mainstream supermarket rivals.
The Spar Prosecco Valdobbiadene DOCG cost £12 per bottle when it was tested by a panel of independent experts, but is now listed as costing just £10 on the Spar website until 1 January.
Taste-testers working with consumer watchdog Which? awarded the Prosecco a high score of 78% out of a possible 100 in a blind taste test.
The experts invited supermarkets to submit a bottle of Prosecco for rating as part of Which?’s annual Christmas roundup.
The panel commended the Spar fizz for its “pleasant balance” and “savoury style”.
Also rated highly was the Asda Fillipo Sansovino Prosecco (£7.98 per bottle at the time of testing) and the Waitrose San Leo Prosecco Brut NV Italy (£10.99 per bottle at the time of testing), which both scored a commendable 77%.
At the other end of the scale, Aldi’s Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore was rated the lowest-scoring fizz in the category for 2017.
At just £7.99, the Aldi bottle received a score of 66%. In comparison, Iceland’s £6.99 Onbrina Prosecco was rated more highly.
Commenting on the findings Nikki Stopford, director of research at Which? said: “It just goes to show you don’t have to be a leading supermarket to achieve a Which? Best Buy accolade. You can now enjoy a glass of Best Buy Christmas fizz from your local Spar, so get yours while stocks last.
“Shoppers can be confident of getting the best quality Prosecco to enjoy over the festive period, knowing it has been independently tasted by the Which? panel of experts.”
If you prefer to splash out on Champagne as opposed to Prosecco at Christmas, the panel also sampled a range of bubbles.
It awarded the top three to Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label NV Champagne (£39, 83%), Waitrose Blanc de Noirs Brut NV Champagne (£21.99, 82%) and Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Brut NV Champagne (£35, 81%).
For the full results of the Prosecco and Champagne Christmas taste-testing, visit the Which? website.