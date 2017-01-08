Theresa May has appeared on the first episode of Sophie Ridge on Sunday to discuss, amongst other things, her plans for Brexit.
While the Prime Minister delivered a lot of words, a number of commentators suggested they were somewhat lacking in substance.
The interview prompted the hashtag #SpeakLikeMay, showcasing some other potential lines May could use to cover a wide range of policies.
Domestic Security
Energy
The NHS
Animal Welfare
Refuse Collection
Sanitation
Sanitation (Again)
Beverages
Trump
Employment
Children
Sport
And erm... Farting
May refused to confirm the UK is set to leave the Single Market, despite once again vowing to take back control of immigration policy in any Brexit negotiation.
Speaking on Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday, the Prime Minister reiterated her view that outside of the EU the UK would be able to “set our own rules” on immigration.
May appeared confident that the UK could enjoy tariff free access to the Single Market as well as regaining control of immigration policy as part of a Brexit deal with the EU.
However, European leaders, including Germany’s Angela Merkel, have repeatedly insisted that membership of the Single Market means accepting freedom of movement rules.