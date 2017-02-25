The ‘Made In Chelsea’ star dislocated his shoulder while in a training session for the Channel 4 sports show.

Spencer Matthews has become the latest celebrity to suffer a painful injury on ‘The Jump’ .

Spencer was left screaming in agony, as his shouder popped out of its socket when he crashed on a ski course.

In a video published by The Sun, he was seen hurtling down the slope before losing his balance and smashing into a fence.

After medics rushed over to help him, Spencer revealed the bone had “gone back in”.

Despite his accident, Spencer will still compete in Sunday (26 February) night’s show.