Spencer Matthews has become the latest celebrity to suffer a painful injury on ‘The Jump’.
The ‘Made In Chelsea’ star dislocated his shoulder while in a training session for the Channel 4 sports show.
Spencer was left screaming in agony, as his shouder popped out of its socket when he crashed on a ski course.
In a video published by The Sun, he was seen hurtling down the slope before losing his balance and smashing into a fence.
After medics rushed over to help him, Spencer revealed the bone had “gone back in”.
Despite his accident, Spencer will still compete in Sunday (26 February) night’s show.
Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington suffered a similar injury when she appeared on the show last year, with it eventually forcing her out of the competition.
So far this series, both Bradley Wiggins and Vogue Williams have pulled out after accidents on the slopes.
Cyclist Bradley fractured a bone in his leg, telling fans: “Gutted to be leaving ‘The Jump’. I have a small leg fracture and need to rest for 3/6 weeks.
“Good news no surgery or cast required. No horror smash, small training injury which means I can’t compete.”
‘The Jump’ continues on Sunday at 6.30pm on Channel 4.