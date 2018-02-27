Earlier this year, the five-piece delighted fans when they shared a snap of themselves together - for the first time since 2013 - and subsequently revealed that plans for a mystery project were in the works.

Geri Horner has opened up about the upcoming Spice Girls reunion, admitting that her former bandmates’ “different priorities” are affecting the planning stages.

However, despite rumours of a tour and TV talent show plans, the band is yet to confirm exactly what’s happening, and Geri has now opened up about where things stand.

Speaking on Steve Wright’s BBC Radio 2 show, she explained: “20 years on, people move in different directions, and have different priorities. I adore them but our commonality is different now.

“We all have a common ground of wanting to please our fans, focusing on the future and sharing our knowledge with the next generation.

“We are still working it out. We are looking at how we are going to do it... so watch this space.”