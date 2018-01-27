Far from being yet another thing you just throw on, like that much-loved reflective jacket, sports bras are one of the most crucial items of clothing to get right for your workouts.

With prices ranging from £5 to more than £50 it can be hard to know what option is best, so we’ve put some of the latest styles - from high street favourites such as Primark and New Look and sports brands including Adidas and Every Second Counts - to the test.

We challenged women of different ages and sizes to put 11 styles through their paces during 30 minute cardio workouts - running or at the gym - as well as some more chilled yoga.