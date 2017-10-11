This Spot-Squeezing Cake Might Put You Off Dessert

A cake with pimples that can actually be popped is here to take your spot-squeezing obsession to the next stage. Or, you know, make you gag a bit.

The cake portrays a woman’s face, covered in angry-looking pimples. When you squeeze them, sponge cake and chocolate pops out.

The Cakescape company in Kuala Lumpur has been receiving orders for the unusual creation for months, according to Mashable, with plenty of women ordering them in for their hen parties. (Yeah, we’re not sure why either.)