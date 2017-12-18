All Sections
    Sports Personality Of The Year 2017: Mo Farah Was Upstaged By Two-Year-Old Son And People Loved It

    Yup, that's a toddler.

    18/12/2017 09:25 GMT | Updated 18/12/2017 15:57 GMT

    Mo Farah was named Sports Personality Of The Year (SPOTY) 2017, but it was his kid who stole the show during his winning interview.

    The long-distance runner, 34, was with his two-year-old son Hussein and 11-year-old step-daughter Rhianna in London on a broadcast, while the ceremony took place in Liverpool. 

    When Farah went live, Hussein was sat on his dad’s lap getting fidgety, calling for “Daddy”.

    When Farah sat his son on the sofa, Hussein was having none of it and climbed back on his dad’s lap.

    While still calling “Daddy”, the toddler then buried himself in his dad’s lap while he chatted to host Gabby Logan after his win. 

    “What a night for Mo Farah and his family,” the BBC tweeted. “His young son Hussein was proving a handful earlier though.”

    Thankfully, people could totally see the funny side and wanted Hussein himself to win SPOTY.

    Farah also suffered some technical glitches during the broadcast that evening. All in all, not the smoothest interview ever. 

    Farah and his wife Tania Nell are also parents to five-year-old twins Aisha and Amani. 

