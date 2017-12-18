Mo Farah was named Sports Personality Of The Year (SPOTY) 2017, but it was his kid who stole the show during his winning interview.

The long-distance runner, 34, was with his two-year-old son Hussein and 11-year-old step-daughter Rhianna in London on a broadcast, while the ceremony took place in Liverpool.

When Farah went live, Hussein was sat on his dad’s lap getting fidgety, calling for “Daddy”.