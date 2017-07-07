Chris Packham has admitted that his occasional on-air innuendos have landed him in trouble with ‘Springwatch’ bosses.
The nature presenter, and co-host Michaela Strachan, have been known to drop a few double-entendres into the wildlife show, whether they’re admiring a pair of “great tits”, giggling about “cock in the flesh” or, indeed, quizzing one another about “deep shags”.
But while we as viewers can be found chuckling along at home, it seems producers are less keen when Chris and Michaela throw in a few cheap gags.
Discussing the show’s innuendos, Chris told The Sun: “Michaela and I utilise whatever means we can to enliven the show — put it that way!
“We often get told off afterwards, we have had a warning for pushing it. But we are trying to appeal to a broad audience.”
He added: “A lot of the millions of viewers of ‘Springwatch’ are not hardcore natural history watchers.
“If we didn’t entertain them with innuendos, I don’t think the programmes would work.”
While the popularity of ‘Springwatch’, and its spin-offs ‘Autumnwatch’ and ‘Winterwatch’, continues to grow, you won’t be seeing the hosts capitalising on their success by branching out into reality TV.
Earlier this year, Michaela admitted that while she’d previously been in talks to appear on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, the thought of getting glammed up and chucked around the dance floor ultimately didn’t appeal to her in the end.
Meanwhile, away from the show, Chris is a staunch protector of animal rights, brushing off critics who claimed he abused his position at the BBC by taking a stance against blood sports earlier this year.