'Springwatch' Star Kate Humble Explains Why She Gave 'Strictly Come Dancing' The Brush-Off

Former ‘Springwatch’ host Kate Humble has explained why she declined the opportunity to take part in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The nature presenter revealed she was offered the chance to swap her wellies and waterproof coat for the glitz and glamour of ‘Strictly’, but ultimately chose to turn it down.
She told The Mirror: “I was doing ‘Springwatch’ at the time and my agent phoned me up to tell me Strictly wanted me to do the show. I hooted with laughter at the thought and then went back in to tell the ‘Springwatch’ team what I had been asked to do.
“They looked at me and said ‘you have to do Strictly’. It started to make me wonder if I was being really stupid as it is such a great show.”
However, Kate added that after agreeing to a meeting, she began to have second thoughts about whether the show would be right for her, concluding she was probably more happy “being mucky”.
She continued: “When we got to the meeting, the more talk there was of sequins, make-up and ‘It Takes Two’, the more I could feel myself pouring with sweat.
“It’s just not me and I was literally about to have a panic attack at the thought of wearing make-up and dresses! My agent realised and gently put her hand on my knee as if to say ‘it’s ok, don’t worry’.
“There are so many people who love it and get so much out of it but I will stick to animals and being mucky. I am better at that. That’s more my comfort zone.”
She isn’t the only star to give ‘Strictly’ the brush-off, though, with Lorraine Kelly admitting this week she had no desire to throw on her dancing shoes.
While interviewing professionals Karen and Kevin Clifton on her ITV daytime show, Lorraine joked: “Even you couldn’t teach me [how to dance].”
‘Strictly’ will return for its 15th series later this year, with rumoured contestants including ‘Gogglebox’ stars Steph and Dom Parker, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and former ‘EastEnders’ star Samantha Womack.