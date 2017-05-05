When ‘Springwatch’ returns to our screens in a few weeks, keen-eyed viewers will notice something a bit different.

The popular nature-watch series is moving locations - to the National Trust estate of Sherborne, in the Cotswolds, including a group of working farms, and a far less controlled environment.

Presenter Chris Packham is extremely enthusiastic about the move, calling it a “dose of reality” for those wanting to improve and preserve the national landscape.

“We partition our expectations, so if we want to see art, we go to a gallery,” he said yesterday at the programme launch. “If we want to see history, we go to a museum, we’ve got ourselves into a state of mind where if we want to see wildlife, we go to a nature reserve. That depresses me, we should have an expectation of seeing wildlife throughout the country.