Jamaican Olympian Elaine Thompson has cemented her status as one of the world’s greatest athletes having won a 100m race - in trainers.
Athletes usually wear spikes to stop them slipping during races, but at the weekend, Thompson dominated at the IAAF Diamond League wearing what appeared to be bog-standard trainers.
Thompson was reportedly wearing the cushioned shoes to avoid injury, but she still came in first place with a time of 10.94 seconds.
Speaking to Reuters, Thompson explained the reason behind her choice of footwear.
“The spikes I have I’m not confident with and hurt my Achilles so I’m running in flats,” she said.
“They have spikes but they are very petite. They are built especially for me and made lighter.”
In a tweet ahead of the race, Thompson didn’t appear phased by wearing unconventional footwear for the event, saying “my speed is my greatest asset”.
On Twitter, spectators at home couldn’t believe their eyes when they spotted her shoes.
Ms Thompson, we salute you.