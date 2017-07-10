Jamaican Olympian Elaine Thompson has cemented her status as one of the world’s greatest athletes having won a 100m race - in trainers.

Athletes usually wear spikes to stop them slipping during races, but at the weekend, Thompson dominated at the IAAF Diamond League wearing what appeared to be bog-standard trainers.

Thompson was reportedly wearing the cushioned shoes to avoid injury, but she still came in first place with a time of 10.94 seconds.