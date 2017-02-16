It was 10 years since Bett Rolf was last able to have a proper chat with her family and friends.

The 91-year-old suffers from profound deafness, which can’t be treated with a hearing aid.

But now Bett has been brought back into the conversation with a simple app devised by her grandson.

Spuble, short for speech bubble, instantly translates speech into text using an iPad or iPhone.

Gary Rolf came up with the idea at his grandparents’ 70th wedding anniversary last year.

“When I saw her reading the subtitles on Coronation Street, I realised there might be a way to help,” he told Kent Online.