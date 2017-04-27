A Tottenham Hotspur fan was left with serious injuries after an unprovoked attack by a fellow Spurs supporter who may have mistaken him for a Chelsea fan, police said on Thursday.

Michael Voller was punched in the face, causing a broken cheek-bone, eye-socket and skull, after Spurs met Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday April 22.

Officers have released images of the injuries suffered by the former Tottenham Hotspur gardener as they appeal for help identifying the suspect.