Legendary Bollywood star Sridevi Kapoor’s cause of death has been confirmed as “accidental drowning”, following an official investigation.

The Indian actress - known by the monolith Sridevi - died on Saturday night (24 February) at the age of 54, in Dubai, where she and her family had been invited to a family wedding.

Initial reports suggested she’d died following a cardiac arrest, though Dubai Police released forensic results to her family and the Indian consulate on Monday (26 February), naming her cause of death as “accidental drowning”.