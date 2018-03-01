St David’s Day, celebrated on 1 March, commemorates the death of the patron saint of Wales in c569 AD.

St David (or Dewi Sant in Welsh) was a bishop who supposedly performed a number of miracles over his life.

While a petition to make the day a bank holiday was rejected in 2007 by Tony Blair’s government the day is still celebrated throughout Wales.

Parades are held in a number of towns and cities and many schools hold a day of celebrations, including musical performances and poetry recitals.