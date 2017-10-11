A woman has died after falling from the Whispering Gallery at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The woman fell at around 10.30am on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Whispering Gallery is a platform that runs around the interior at the bottom of the dome. It is 30 metres above the cathedral floor and popular among tourists.

In a statement, the cathedral said it was “deeply saddened”.

It said: “The woman fell from the Whispering Gallery to the Cathedral floor. The incident is being treated as non-suspicious by police.