A woman has died after falling from the Whispering Gallery at St Paul’s Cathedral.
The woman fell at around 10.30am on Wednesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Whispering Gallery is a platform that runs around the interior at the bottom of the dome. It is 30 metres above the cathedral floor and popular among tourists.
In a statement, the cathedral said it was “deeply saddened”.
It said: “The woman fell from the Whispering Gallery to the Cathedral floor. The incident is being treated as non-suspicious by police.
“First aid trained staff were immediately at the scene and police and paramedics arrived within minutes.
“Although robust procedures for emergency situations are in place at St Paul’s and today’s response bore that out, it does not lessen the shock we feel as a close community, especially for those of us who witnessed and responded to this incident.
“We hold also in our thoughts those visitors within the Cathedral at the time.
“We think and pray especially at this time for the woman who died, and for all those who were close to her and who loved and cared for her.”
A City of London Police spokesman said: “Officers are currently working to establish the circumstances around the incident and inform the woman’s family.”
The cathedral is closed the rest of Wednesday and the Annual National Service for Seafarers at 5pm has been cancelled.
It will reopen on Thursday with morning prayer at 7.30am.