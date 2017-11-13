Britain’s leading girls’ school has revealed that some of its former pupils have alleged they suffered “sexual abuse” while in its care.

St Paul’s Girls’ School in West London has written to its alumni to alert them to the claims, which were prompted by the #metoo campaign to report current and historic cases of assault and harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Two former St Paul’s pupils, known as ‘Paulinas’, have passed on information about their personal experience over a period stretching from the 1970s to 1990s, while others have related allegations set out by friends.

The school says that ‘relevant authorities’ have been informed of the allegations and High Mistress Sarah Fletcher has urged the former pupils to identify to the police the individuals responsible for the abuse.

In her letter, seen by HuffPost UK, Fletcher adds that she has now asked St Paul’s own Local Authority Designated Officer to carry out “an independent safeguarding inspection” to ensure that current pupils are as safe as possible.

The £24,000-a-year fee-paying school, in Hammersmith, West London, regularly tops the national league tables for exam results.