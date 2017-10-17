A 20-year-old man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube station.

Police were called at 7.37pm on Monday to reports of an incident outside the Underground station, where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month.

Scotland Yard said a murder investigation had been launched and one of the injured men had been arrested in connection with the incident.

The arrested man was taken to hospital and has since been discharged. He remains in custody, officers added.

The stabbing is not terror-related, Scotland Yard said.