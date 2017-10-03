All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    03/10/2017 12:36 BST

    ‘I’m A Celebrity’: Stacey Solomon Insists There’s No Hard Feelings After Being Dropped From Spin-Off Show

    It looks like her boyfriend Joe Swash is keeping his job though. Awks.

    Stacey Solomon has insisted she has no hard feelings after being dropped as a presenter of ITV2’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ spin-off, ‘Extra Camp’.

    Stacey was one four stars who hosted the show last year - with one of her co-hosts being her boyfriend Joe Swash - and while she won’t be jetting off to Australia, he still will.

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    Stacey Solomon

    Speaking to OK! Magazine, Stacey said she can’t wait to watch her boyfriend on the programme.

    She told the publication: “Joe’s so good at it. I’ll be excited to watch it. I’ll definitely miss it loads, but I’m so excited.

    “I love watching it from the comfort of my own home, so I can’t wait to see what the show brings. Every year they do something different, so it is really nice.”

    Joe added: “You know, it’s the nature of the beast. It’s the job we’re doing, so we dust ourselves off, don’t we?”

    Joe Maher via Getty Images
    Joe looks set to return to the jungle 

    Bosses are yet to confirm who will be joining Joe on the show, but it’s believed that Vicky Pattinson and Chris Ramsey won’t be returning either, with Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett being touted as possible replacements.

    ITV is also busy confirming the line-up for this year’s main show and while we have no idea who will be heading into the jungle, one star who definitely won’t be is former footballer Jamie Carragher.

    Conversations