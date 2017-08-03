Stacey Solomon summed up the struggles parents face when flying with kids and praised single parents for doing it alone.

The 27-year-old, who is mum to Zachary, nine, and Leighton, five, from previous relationships, posted a photo of herself and her two boys asleep on a plane.

“After three hours of trying to shout at them while whispering and using only facial expressions, this finally happened and we have landed safe and sound,” Solomon captioned the shot on Wednesday 2 August.

She used the hashtags #singlemum, #mummy, #holiday, #family and #love.