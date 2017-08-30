Stacey Solomon Tries Not To 'Embarrass' Her Son On His First Day Back To School

It is that time of year again - when the summer holidays are coming to an end and we’re having to send our children back to school again (sob).

And it seems all mums, regardless of who they are, struggle to keep their cool when waving off their little one at the school gates.

Including mother-of-two Stacey Solomon, who shared a photograph of her and her eldest son Zachary, 9, posing in the family garden on his first day back.

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

Posting it to her Instagram, the ‘Loose Women’ presenter said: “This is me pulling my best ‘proud mum face’ and trying not to embarrass him too much!!! But doesn’t he scrub up well?”

In the post, which is sponsored by Tesco’s back to school range, the 27-year-old added: “No more worn-out knees, shirts that are stain repellent AND durable leather shoes for a good price? @tescofood and @FandFclothing you really do know how to make a busy parent happy!”

We’d love to see what Zac looked like at the end of the day too.

Lots of mums praised Solomon for her candid approach to parenting (and where she does her back-to-school shopping).

Heidi said: “So glad that a celeb is as normal as me, shopping at Tescos. Would of thought celebs would have to buy everything expensive.”

And Anthony reassured Solomon that embarrassing your children was a necessary part of the September send-off, saying: “Bugger the embarrassment, big hug and sloppy kiss at the school gate.”