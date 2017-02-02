All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    02/02/2017 16:56 GMT

    Celebrity Big Brother's Stacy Francis Reveals What She Learned From Media Furore Around Whitney Houstin 'Run-In'

    'Yes the media lied. Yes I was attacked... but I am still here.'

    Former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate Stacy Francis has shared details of her much-publicised “run-in” with Whitney Houston, which occurred in the days before the iconic singer’s death.

    Following her eviction from the ‘CBB’ house last month, Stacy has penned a blog on The Huffington Post UK, in which she describes what she learned from the aftermath of the situation, insisting she never intended to use the situation to gain press exposure.

    She explains: “I have talked about this situation in the media. And on television. And I have been attacked for addressing it. I have been accused of using this awful situation to get attention.

    “But let’s talk straight here. Who wants this kind of attention?! I mean seriously. Who wants to be known for having a fight with an idol? And who in the world wants to be trending on Twitter about it? Not me!”

    Ian West/PA Wire
    Stacy Francis leaves the 'CBB' house

    Stacy goes on to reveal that the media coverage of the incident “ruined” her life, adding: “I felt like a big piece of me had also died. No one wanted to work with me. The media made me out to be a horrible person. And my singing meant nothing. Because Whitney was dead. And the truth would never be told, until years later.”

    She reveals that seeing Whitney’s former boyfriend Ray J in the ‘CBB’ house last month was a turning point for her, particularly as she’d felt at the time that he hadn’t been there for her.

    Stacy writes: “This is when it hit me. For all these years I had been so selfish. I only looked at things from my viewpoint. Not the view of her family. Ray. Her fans. The world. All I could think about were my feelings.

    “Yes the media lied. Yes I was attacked but I am still here. And it was pretty selfish of me. I mean the world had lost The VOICE! And Ray had lost someone very dear to him.”

    Mark J. Terrill/AP
    The incomparable Whitney Houston

    Revealing how her feelings have changed in the past five years, Stacy says: “How does one come out of hiding after being publicly humiliated? How do you love and trust again? Well you take the punches, but you get back up again.

    “You continue to walk in the truth of who you are. And before you know it everyone will begin to take a look and a listen to what you are saying. You have to examine yourself and think what am I doing to create this outcome? Am I being a victim? Am I being a drama king or queen? Do I seek attention for all the wrong reasons? What can I do to fill the void within myself and instead of feeling sorry for yourself change what you don’t like about you.

    “And begin to walk in that truth. And the light of truth will shine on you. And others will recognise this change.”

    Stacy and her former ‘CBB’ co-stars will be returning to the house on Friday (3 February), when this year’s winner will be crowned, and it’s discovered whether it’s an ‘All Star’ or ‘New Star’ who succeeds Stephen Bear as the reigning champion.

    She previously discussed her history with Whitney in a candid chat with the rest of the house, with Ray J later reaching out to her to make amends.

    Read Stacy’s blog in full here.

    • Katie Hopkins - Series 15 (2015)
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      It came as no surprise when Katie received the most hostile reception ever from a crowd going into the house, which she obviously played up to as she made her way down the catwalk.

      It was a bit of a shock that she actually managed to win people over during her time in the house, and received a far more divided reaction when she left in second place a month later.
    • Dirk Benedict - Series 5
      In the early days of the show, viewers were a bit easier to please. Back then, switching the traditional limos for the 'A-Team' van counted as a 'stunt'.

      A simpler time.
    • Kellie Maloney - Series 14 (2014)
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Kellie's arrival on 'CBB' came a matter of weeks after she came out as transgender, and she was visibly moved by the positive reception from the crowd.

      She had a similarly emotional reaction to the cheers when she was evicted, even dropping to her knees in gratitude.
    • Katie Price - Series 15 (2015)
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Katie was a late addition to the party in 2015, surprising the housemates with her arrival slap-bang in the middle of a task.

      Between the garish costume that producers had made her wear, her visible shaking due to nerves and Michelle Visage's squeal of "Katie Price!", it's an entrance that definitely stands out.
    • Everyone - Series 13 (2014)
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Series 13 opened with the interesting twist that all of the contestants would enter the house handcuffed to a fellow housemate.

      This made for some unlikely partnerships in Ollie Locke and Lionel Blair, Luisa Zissman and Evander Holyfield and Luisa Zissman and the nation's favourite double act, Dappy and Liz Jones.

      It was Linda Nolan and Jim Davidson that best stick in our memory, though - mainly because she'd been slating him in her VT just moments before they became joint at the wrist.
    • Winston McKenzie - Series 17 (2016)
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      And speaking of VTs, while Winston wasn't the first contestant to be booed on his way into the house, he is the first contestant to have viewers offended before he'd even passed through the door.

      He was showered with boos after he made jokes about what he'd do if he were to share the house with a gay man. Needless to say, he didn't last long.
    • Pete Burns - Series 4 (2006)
      Stuart Atkins/Rex/Shutterstock
      Look at that image, for heaven's sake. That coat. Those shoes. That knowing smile.

      For many, 'CBB' will have been their first brush with the late Pete Burns, so it's a good thing he was fabulous right from the moment he got out of the car, isn't it?
    • Gary Busey - Series 14 (2014)
      Karwai Tang via Getty Images
      Gary Busey's time on 'Celebrity Big Brother' got off to an awkward start, when despite her best efforts, Emma Willis could not get him to end their interview and go in the house.

      Eventually, she had to get him by the hand and lead him up the stairs herself, which was a sign of things to come, if we're honest.

      That said, he did manage to win the series, becoming the first American to ever do so.
    • Angie Best - Series 19 (2017)
      When Angie said in her opening VT that she hadn't told her son she'd be joining him in the house, we thought, "yeah, sure thing".

      It was only when he clocked her entering the house on the screen in front of him that we realised she'd been telling the truth - his face said it all.
    • Gemma Collins - Series 17 (2016)
      Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
      Where were you the moment Gemma Collins entered the 'CBB' stage sporting this marvellous mane?
    • White Dee - Series 14 (2014)
      Despite being best known to the British public for her appearances in 'Benefits Street', White Dee was given the difficult task of trying to convince her American housemates she was actually a member of the British Royal Family.

      We're still not sure how, but she managed to pass her secret mission, and genuinely convince the others of her sovereignty.
    • Jackie Stallone - Series 3 (2005)
      "Yeah, Jackie."

      Enough said.
    MORE:celebrity big brotherRay Jstacy francisWhitney Houston

    Conversations