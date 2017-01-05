PeopleImages via Getty Images

Stalkers are to face a new maximum jail sentence of 10 years after ministers caved to pressure from a cross-party campaign to increase protection for victims.

Tory MP Alex Chalk revealed that the Government would adopt tough new measures in the Policing and Crime Bill due to return to the Commons next week.

Writing on his Facebook page, the Cheltenham MP said that the current maximum five-year sentence for stalking will be doubled.

“I’m absolutely delighted to announce that the campaign to better protect victims of stalking has been successful,” he wrote.

The move avoids a potentially embarrassing rebellion by Tory MPs, who have allied with Labour peers, Lib Dems and crossbenchers in the House of Lords to demand longer prison sentences.

Jonathan Brady/PA Archive Tory MP Alex Chalk

The Government was defeated on the issue in December after an amendment by Labour’s Baroness Royall was backed despite claims from the Ministry of Justice and Home Office that the current law was sufficient.

HuffPostUK revealed last month that ministers were considering backing down as Downing Street left open the prospect that Theresa May would agree to stronger deterrents for a crime that plagues the lives of thousands of women.

The National Stalking Helpline dealt with more than 3,550 calls in 2016.

Chalk and Graham began their campaign after a local GP, Dr Eleanor Aston, was stalked for eight years by former patient Raymond Knight.

In March 2015 Knight was sentenced to five years imprisonment, but the judge revealed that he would have sentenced him to longer in prison if he could.

Chalk wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday night: “This is the culmination of a long and difficult campaign both inside and outside Parliament.

“I would like to pay particular tribute to my constituent, Dr Ellie Aston, whose case I took up in the House of Commons alongside Richard Graham MP.

“Dr Aston has shown great bravery following her horrendous ordeal. Her courage means the courts will now have the powers they need to protect future victims of this horrible crime.”

Home Secretary Amber Rudd is already including new protection orders to intervene early to keep victims safe and stop ‘stranger stalking’ before it escalates.

But the change in the law is a significant U-turn by the Government.

Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Home Secretary Amber Rudd

Home Office minister Baroness Williams opposed the Royall amendment last month, telling peers that raising the maximum jail term was not “a straightforward solution in this case” and instead offered a review of the law.

“It may be necessary in due course ​but, before moving to raise the maximum, we should give careful consideration to the implications for other related offences and avoid creating anomalies in the criminal law.”

Peers ignored her pleas and voted by 160 to 149 to back the doubling of the sentence.

And with 16 Tory MPs having already backed a Private Members’ Bill by Chalk and fellow backbencher Richard Graham, ministers were facing defeat in the Commons too.

One in five women and one in ten men will experience stalking in their lifetime according to Home Office statistics. A Metropolitan Police study found more than 40% of the victims of domestic homicide had been stalked.

Alastair Grant/AP Lily Allen

Recent victims have included pop star Lily Allen, online campaigner Caroline Criado-Perez and Labour MP Stella Creasy. Tory MPs such as Nadine Dorries and Philip Davies have experienced stalker threats too.

Allen told last year of her seven-year ordeal at the hands of obsessive Alex Gray, who was eventually sectioned under mental health laws.

Campaign group Paladin produced a report last year which found that “light touch sentences” meant only 11% of stalkers received an immediate custodial sentence for offences.

Laura Richards, who founded Paladin after she was herself stalked, blogged on HuffPost last month of the devastating impact of harassment and stalking offences.

“Stalking is a serious, insidious and psychological crime that destroys lives. It is about fixation and obsession and means that assessment, treatment and risk management are required in cases.

“However, short sentences do not allow for treatment provision. This leaves victims further vulnerable to psychological and physical harm, as well as stalkers on a trajectory to further psychosocial damage, which is unacceptable. Victims pay with their lives.”