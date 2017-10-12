Stamp duty could be slashed on sales of energy-efficient homes in a bid to persuade more people to go green, the Government’s climate change minister has revealed.

Claire Perry said that cutting stamp duty, which would save buyers thousands of pounds, was one option being looked at as part of the drive to help the UK reduce carbon emissions.

Perry spoke as the long-awaited ‘Clean Growth Strategy’ was published on Thursday, with a pledge to set Britain “on a path to a low carbon future”.

The strategy includes a new target to get all homes upgraded to “Energy Performance Certificate Band C” – often by installing insulation and other measures - by 2035.

An alliance of energy think tanks, campaigners and companies recently called for stamp duty rebates for homes that had been upgraded.

Asked if the idea of stamp duty cuts was being considered to boost the number of low-carbon homes, the minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes it is, and that would be one of the incentives to do it.

“It’s more likely that a home where insulation has been put in would attract a higher value. In order to meet our targets on carbon emissions…we are looking at a whole series of measures.”