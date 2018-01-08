Ten fire engines were sent to deal with the blaze at Staples Corner, a major junction near Brent Cross.

More than 70 firefighters are battling a huge warehouse fire in north London.

15 fire engines & 90 firefighters & officers are dealing with a large blaze at a paint factory on Waterloo Road #StaplesCorner . Please avoid the area & keep doors & windows shut. Pic @BlakeRidder pic.twitter.com/PQfBcNNK7l

Passers-by have taken to social media to alert others of the blaze, which has been described as a “huge fireball in the sky”.

Officers said a paint factory went up in flames.