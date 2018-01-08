All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • UK

    Staples Corner Fire: Firefighters Battle Huge Blaze At North London Warehouse

    Ten fire engines sent to inferno.

    08/01/2018 23:28 GMT | Updated 23 minutes ago

    More than 70 firefighters are battling a huge warehouse fire in north London.

    Ten fire engines were sent to deal with the blaze at Staples Corner, a major junction near Brent Cross. 

    Passers-by have taken to social media to alert others of the blaze, which has been described as a “huge fireball in the sky”. 

    Officers said a paint factory went up in flames. 

    A fire brigade spokesman: “This is a significant fire at a paint factory off the North Circular which can be seen across London.

    “We’d ask people to avoid the area if possible and local residents to keep their doors and windows shut.”

    This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

    MORE:londonlondon fire brigadefireStaples Corner

    Conversations