More than 70 firefighters are battling a huge warehouse fire in north London.
Ten fire engines were sent to deal with the blaze at Staples Corner, a major junction near Brent Cross.
Passers-by have taken to social media to alert others of the blaze, which has been described as a “huge fireball in the sky”.
Officers said a paint factory went up in flames.
A fire brigade spokesman: “This is a significant fire at a paint factory off the North Circular which can be seen across London.
“We’d ask people to avoid the area if possible and local residents to keep their doors and windows shut.”