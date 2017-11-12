‘Star Trek’ Star George Takei Denies ‘Shocking And Bewildering’ Sexual Assault Allegations

Scott R. Brunton alleges that the actor, who played Sulu in the ‘ Star Trek ’ TV series, groped him at his apartment when he was a 23-year-old aspiring model and actor.

“This happened a long time ago, but I have never forgotten it,’ he told the Hollywood Reporter.

Now the 80-year-old actor has responded, saying the events “simply did not occur” and denies even knowing the former model, in a series of tweets posted on Saturday.

“Friends, I’m writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them,” he tells his 2.79M followers.

“The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do.

“But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment.

“Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”