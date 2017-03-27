Gary Barlow has landed a somewhat unlikely film role, revealing he is set to appear in the new ‘Star Wars’ film.

The Take That singer has confirmed he’s filmed scenes for the upcoming instalment in the sci-fi franchise, ‘The Last Jedi’.

In an interview with Ross King on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ on Monday (27 March), Gary said: “I’m not a stormtrooper, but I am in it.”