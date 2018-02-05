Alden Ehrenreich is starring in one of 2018′s most hotly-anticipated films, but given the secrecy that’s surrounded it, you probably haven’t heard much about him... yet.

Back in 2016, Alden landed one of the most highly-coveted roles in Hollywood and will make his debut as a young Han Solo in a new ‘Star Wars’ spin-off film in May.

And while he wasn’t exactly plucked from obscurity, as Daisy Ridley was, the majority of film fans still know very little about Alden - so allow us to introduce him, with our nine need-to-know facts about Alden, that you can digest in just 90 seconds…

1. Alden’s been acting for a very long time