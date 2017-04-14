‘The Last Jedi’ will arrive in cinemas this Christmas, and the clip finally gave us a look at what to expect from the movie.

The ‘Star Wars’ Celebration event in Florida didn’t disappoint, as the first trailer for Episode 8 was revealed.

The clip opens with Rey lying on the ground, as a voiceover of Luke Skywalker tells her: “Breathe, just breathe.”

“Now reach out,” he says. “What do you see?”

Rey replies with, “light... darkness... a balance”, and after that the big bombshell comes, when Luke says: “I only know one truth - it’s time for the Jedi to end.”

Quite frankly, we need a lay down.

Director Rian Johnson also revealed the first poster for the film at the event, along with a new character: