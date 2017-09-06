Kathleen, the President of LucasFilms, said she made the promise to returning star Carrie Fisher prior to her death, after her co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill took centre stage in the first two films in the sequel trilogy.

Carrie’s death in December last year meant the script had to be hastily rewritten before shooting began on the film in May.

News of Colin’s departure from Episode XI follows just weeks after the yet-untitled Han Solo spin-off film was left in chaos, when directing duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project mid-way through filming.

Lucasfilm also cited “creative differences” with the pair, Ron Howard, who has helmed ‘The Da Vinci Code’, ‘Frost/Nixon’ stepping in to replace them.

‘Star Wars’ fans will not have to wait long for the next big release, as Episode VIII, entitled ‘The Last Jedi’ is due for release on 15 December, and will also serve as Carrie Fisher’s last appearance.

Meanwhile, the Han Solo spin-off is still slated for release in May 2018.