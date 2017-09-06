‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ has lost its director, as Colin Trevorrow has parted ways with ‘Lucasfilm’.
Colin was at the helm of the ninth instalment of the film series - due for release in May 2019 - but has left just three months into filming.
Producers Lucasfilm issued a statement on the official Star Wars website confirming the news.
“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’,” it read.
“Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ.
“We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”
A replacement for Colin is yet to be confirmed, although Episode VII director Rian Johnson and ‘The Force Awakens’ director JJ Abrams have both been linked to the role (via The Hollywood Reporter).
‘Star Wars’ boss Kathleen Kennedy previously revealed that Episode IX was supposed to have put long-serving character General Leia in the spotlight.
Kathleen, the President of LucasFilms, said she made the promise to returning star Carrie Fisher prior to her death, after her co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill took centre stage in the first two films in the sequel trilogy.
Carrie’s death in December last year meant the script had to be hastily rewritten before shooting began on the film in May.
News of Colin’s departure from Episode XI follows just weeks after the yet-untitled Han Solo spin-off film was left in chaos, when directing duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left the project mid-way through filming.
Lucasfilm also cited “creative differences” with the pair, Ron Howard, who has helmed ‘The Da Vinci Code’, ‘Frost/Nixon’ stepping in to replace them.
‘Star Wars’ fans will not have to wait long for the next big release, as Episode VIII, entitled ‘The Last Jedi’ is due for release on 15 December, and will also serve as Carrie Fisher’s last appearance.
Meanwhile, the Han Solo spin-off is still slated for release in May 2018.