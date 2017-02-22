‘Star Wars’ fans have finally been given their first glimpse at the cast of the Han Solo spin-off film, who have assembled in London to start filming. The cast are shown in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon in the snap, and while there’s very little known about the film, the actors themselves aren’t quite so elusive. Alden Ehrenreich is leading the gang, taking on the role of Han himself, while Donald Glover will play a young Lando Calrissian, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge has landed a mystery role. So what do we know about them? Get to know the cast a little better below…

1. Woody Harrelson Screen veteran Woody - who is reportedly playing Han’s mentor - barely needs an introduction, thanks to his roles in ‘The People vs. Larry Flynt’ and ‘The Messenger’, which both landed him Oscar nominations. He’ll also be familiar to fans of ‘True Detective’ and ‘The Hunger Games’, and also had a guest role in ‘Will & Grace’ back in 2001. 2. Chris Miller Chris is directing the film - along with Phil Lord, who we’ll get to later - and while this film will catapult him into the spotlight, Chris is no stranger to huge sequels and spin-offs, as he’s also currently working on ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ and the follow-up to the first film of that franchise. 3. Phoebe Waller-Bridge

BBC Pictures 'Fleabag' was one of the TV highlights of 2016

Very little is known about Phoebe’s ‘Star Wars’ universe character, apart from the fact that it will apparently be “CGI-driven”. And while the actress will be a new face in Hollywood, many British TV fans will know and love her thanks to her hit BBC series ‘Fleabag’. 4. Alden Ehrenreich Alden has a tough task on his hands in trying to impress ‘Star Wars’ fans with his take on the role of Han Solo, but by the looks of things, he’s pretty well-prepared. Since being discovered by Steven Spielberg(!), Alden has spent over 10 years honing his craft, working with a series of big name directors and stars. Find out more about him here. 5. Emilia Clarke

HBO TV fans are used to seeing Emilia as Daenerys

This role means Emilia’s getting a break from Daenerys’ blonde wig, and she’s the second star to squeeze in a ‘Star Wars’ appearance between ‘Game Of Thrones’ seasons, following in Gwendoline Christie’s footsteps. The British actress may be best-known as the Dragon Queen, but her previous credits include some not-so-glamourous roles, including daytime soap ‘Doctors’. 6. Joonas Suotamo At 6ft 10”, Joonas is the perfect fit for Peter Mayhew’s Chewbacca costume. The French basketball player is a newcomer to acting, and made his debut in ‘The Force Awakens’, in which he was a double for Chewbacca. 7. Phil Lord Phil and Chris Miller are no strangers to working together, and have collaborated a number of times since meeting at university. They’ve come a long way since writing their first screenplay together in 2003, and it hasn’t always been smooth-sailing as they were fired from that job, before being rehired for the same project again in 2006. 8. Donald Glover

Mike Blake / Reuters We are so ready.

We know we shouldn’t pick favourites but this is the casting we’re most excited about. Donald will be playing young Lando, and if you haven’t seen him anywhere before then all we can say is, you have been seriously missing out. As well as starring in projects including ‘The Martian’, ‘Community’, ‘Girls’ and ‘Atlanta’, he’s also impressed music critics, releasing albums under the stage name Childish Gambino.