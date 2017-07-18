Ever since Disney announced it would be creating a ‘Star Wars’-themed land, rumours circulated that the project could include a hotel.

Now, the company has finally confirmed what fans have been waiting to hear.

The theme park, called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, will host an immersive hotel for die-hard fans to live and breathe the movie 24 hours a day.

Rooms in the luxury accommodation will feature windows looking out to “space”, while droids are expected to grace the corridors.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to launch at Disneyland, California, by 2019 with a second planned to open at Walt Disney World in Florida shortly afterwards.

The new hotel is thought to be destined for the Florida site.