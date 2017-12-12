The Stars were out in Force (geddit?) as the red carpet rolled out for the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ on Tuesday (12 Decemeber). The film’s lead actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Anthony Daniels and Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis and Domhnall Gleeson braved the cold to greet fans as Episode VIII got its first European screening.

PA Wire/PA Images Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill at the 'Star Wars' premiere

The were joined by new additions to the franchise Kelly Marie Tran and Benicio del Toro outside London’s Royal Albert Hall for the premiere. John Boyega also brought along his whole family for the occasion, posing with them on the red carpet.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment John Boyega poses with his family on the red carpet

But there were plenty of non ‘Star Wars’ names who turned out for the event, with Princes William and Harry leading the charge. The pair were keen to see their cameo roles in the film, having made a minor appearance as Stormtroopers in the film.

PA Wire/PA Images Princes William and Harry meet droid BB8

Also in attendance were the likes of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Alexandra Burke, ‘X Factor’ host Dermot O’Leary and singer Ed Sheeran. ‘The Last Jedi’ has received largely favourable early reviews from the critics, amassing four or five star ratings. It will open in UK cinemas from midnight on Thursday 14 December. Take a look at all the pictures from the premiere below...