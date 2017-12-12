All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    'Star Wars' Premiere Sees Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill And Co Joined By Royalty On The Red Carpet

    See all the pictures right here...

    12/12/2017 21:07 GMT

    The Stars were out in Force (geddit?) as the red carpet rolled out for the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ on Tuesday (12 Decemeber). 

    The film’s lead actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Gwendoline Christie, Anthony Daniels and Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis and Domhnall Gleeson braved the cold to greet fans as Episode VIII got its first European screening. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill at the 'Star Wars' premiere

    The were joined by new additions to the franchise Kelly Marie Tran and Benicio del Toro outside London’s Royal Albert Hall for the premiere. 

    John Boyega also brought along his whole family for the occasion, posing with them on the red carpet. 

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
    John Boyega poses with his family on the red carpet

    But there were plenty of non ‘Star Wars’ names who turned out for the event, with Princes William and Harry leading the charge.

    The pair were keen to see their cameo roles in the film, having made a minor appearance as Stormtroopers in the film. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Princes William and Harry meet droid BB8

    Also in attendance were the likes of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Alexandra Burke, ‘X Factor’ host Dermot O’Leary and singer Ed Sheeran. 

    ‘The Last Jedi’ has received largely favourable early reviews from the critics, amassing four or five star ratings. 

    It will open in UK cinemas from midnight on Thursday 14 December. 

    Take a look at all the pictures from the premiere below...

    'Star Wars' The Last Jedi: London Premiere In Pictures
    MORE: uk celebrityukfilmStar WarsJohn Boyega Daisy RidleyStar Wars: The Last JediMark Hamill

    Conversations