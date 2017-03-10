Starbucks risks plummeting sales after a widespread boycott over its pledge to hire refugee workers begins to take effect, a new survey has suggested.

The American coffee chain announced in January it would hire 10,000 refugees across the world in response to Donald Trump’s travel ban affecting many majority Muslim nations.

But a recent survey of consumers in the US has revealed people feel less positive about the Starbucks brand than they did before the announcement.

Analysts have said the chain may suffer falling sales as a result.

The boycott of the chain, which carries the hashtag #BoycottStarbucks on Twitter, has been enthusiastically adopted by supporters of the new US president.

Many welcomed news of Starbucks’ woes.