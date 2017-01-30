Starbucks To Hire 10,000 Refugees In Response To Trump’s Muslim Ban

Starbucks has announced it will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years, in response to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The executive order made on Friday, banned refugees from entering the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Howard Schultz, the coffee retailer’s chairman and CEO, said in a letter to employees on Sunday that the hiring would apply to stores worldwide and the effort would start in the United States where the focus would be on hiring immigrants “who have served with US troops as interpreters and support personnel.”