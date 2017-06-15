Patients who are susceptible to developing Parkinson’s disease may speed up the onset by taking prescribed statins, according to a new study.

There is a lot of debate around the side effects of the anti-cholesterol drugs, which approximately eight million people in the UK take every single day.

But new research from Penn State College of Medicine warns that people should be more cautious about taking the medicine if they have family history of dementia.

This is not to say that statins cause Parkinson’s, but that they may aggravate an underlying risk.

Xuemei Huang, Professor of Neurology, said: “We are not saying that statins cause Parkinson’s disease, but rather that our study suggests that statins should not be used based on the idea that they will protect against Parkinson’s.”

Despite this, they said people should continue to take them.