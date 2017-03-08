Lights back on at Statue of Liberty after what the National Park Service says was a "temporary, unplanned outage." https://t.co/39ZNj6HiYi pic.twitter.com/5uhhPEg7Ni

One of the world’s most iconic female landmarks paid an accidental tribute to the millions of people celebrating International Women’s Day on Wednesday.

The Statue of Liberty “went dark” in the early hours of the morning, after all the lights illuminating her on Liberty Island cut out at once.

Some heralded the unexpected event as the “perfect symbolism” for the Donald Trump era on a poignant day that celebrates women and fights for gender equality.