Stavros Flatley Son Lagi Arrested As ‘£50,000 Worth Of Cannabis Is Found At His Flat’

Lagi Demetriou, the son from ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ duo Stavros Flatley has been arrested, with reports claiming that £50,000 worth of cannabis was found at his flat. The 20-year-old is believed to have bought the property, near his family home in Enfield last year, though The Sun reports that nobody is registered as living there.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Demi and Lagi on 'This Morning' in January

The discovery was made when neighbours living in the flat below reported a water leak, with firefighters who attended the scene reportedly finding a “cannabis factory”, with the watering system for it causing the leak. While the exact amount of cannabis allegedly found has not been confirmed, it’s believed that over 400 plants were in the flat. The paper adds that the neighbours also contacted Lagi, who was arrested when he arrived at the property. Police have confirmed that a 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of growing cannabis, and was bailed until May as inquiries continue.

Ken McKay/REX/Shutterstock Stavros Flatley in 2012

Lagi and his dad Demi found fame on the 2009 series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, and have remained on the fringes of the entertainment industry since. Earlier this year, the duo appeared on the series ‘Sugar Free Farm’, and Lagi lost three stone thanks to the programme. His dad also had an enlightening time on the reality TV show, and viewers saw him learn about the seriousness of his own ill-health. As a result, Demi made a series of big lifestyle changes, taking up cycling, overhauling his diet, and losing four inches off his waist in a matter of weeks.