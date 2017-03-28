A woman has appealed to internet users for advice after claiming that her husband’s ex has “stolen” their baby name choice.

Mumsnet user Deedee3311 didn’t reveal whether she was pregnant or this was a name she and her husband had chosen for the future.

However she did reveal that her husband’s ex knew she had that baby name in mind.

“My husband’s ex who he already has a son with who has just had a baby has actually stolen the name we were going to use,” she wrote on Mumsnet.

“We are on amicable terms and she knew what name we had chosen, now she has robbed it.”