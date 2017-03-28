A woman has appealed to internet users for advice after claiming that her husband’s ex has “stolen” their baby name choice.
Mumsnet user Deedee3311 didn’t reveal whether she was pregnant or this was a name she and her husband had chosen for the future.
However she did reveal that her husband’s ex knew she had that baby name in mind.
“My husband’s ex who he already has a son with who has just had a baby has actually stolen the name we were going to use,” she wrote on Mumsnet.
“We are on amicable terms and she knew what name we had chosen, now she has robbed it.”
Deedee3311 continued: “We call the baby by this name and it is THE name we want, but his son can’t have two sisters called the same thing can he?!
“Livid. Am I being unreasonable?”
Many users on Mumsnet felt that there wasn’t a problem with having two sisters with the same name.
“Of course he can have two sisters with the same name,” one person wrote. “Both of my nan’s step-sisters had the same name.
“But the question is why would you (unless it’s to honour a friend or family member)? I personally would want my daughter to have a unique name.”
Another wrote: “You can keep it but why don’t you switch the first and middle names? I presume you also like the middle name... Very annoying though.
“I understand how put out you must feel. Baby names can get quite emotive within family/close friend circles.”
One other mum wrote: “I’d be fuming! She knew and bloody stole it? I’d use it anyway. Seriously, I’m annoyed on your behalf.”
However others strongly felt that the woman had no grounds to be annoyed because she doesn’t “own” the name.
“No he can’t have two sisters with the same name,” one wrote. “You don’t own the name, there’s millions out there, pick another one.”
Another wrote: “Why shouldn’t she use a name she likes? She doesn’t own you anything.
“You’re being completely unreasonable.”
And another quite brutally commented: “Get a grip, you can’t steal a name, nobody owns them.”
What do you think?
Whether you’re looking for a name that is ‘cool’, ‘cute’, ‘pretty’, or ‘unique’, our Baby Name Generator is here to inspire you. Discover the meaning of your favourite name, browse the 100 most popular baby girl names and baby boy names in England and Wales, or let our Random Name Generator throw up an unusual suggestion.