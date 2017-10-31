Stella Creasy: Political Parties Must Train Staff To Deal With Sex Assaults

Political staff should be given proper training to deal with reports of sexual assaults, a Labour MP has said.

Stella Creasy wants all party workers to be supported in properly dealing with serious allegations, after former NEC member Bex Bailey came forward to say she had been raped at an event - but discouraged from reporting the attack.

The Walthamstow MP told HuffPost UK: “Bex is a good friend of mine and she has been indescribably brave in coming forward.

″Despite being absolutely incandescent with rage, it has made me think in a practical way about how other organisations have safeguarding training in place, so when someone comes forward with an allegation, the isn’t a ledger about whether it’s serious enough, or ‘what do the Tories do about this kind of thing’.

“This is too important for us to be getting wrong. It’s too important to the Labour Party and what we stand for.”

Creasy said Twitter trolls who targeted BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg over her reporting of the allegation with accusations of bias should be kicked out of the Labour Party if they are members.