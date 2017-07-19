Stella McCartney shot her latest fashion campaign on a rotting landfill to send a powerful message about the amount of waste we produce every day.

In collaboration with artist Urs Fischer and photographer Harley Weir, the vegetarian luxury brand’s autumn/winter 2017 campaign is certainly statement-making.

Featuring models Brigit Kos, Iana Godnia and Huan Zhou, it showcases pieces from the latest collection against the backdrop of a landfill site in Scotland.