Called induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells they are a powerful tool in helping us to repair the body. Effectively they are a blank canvas, allowing us to create any type of cell which can then be used to repair damage caused by disease or trauma.

Scientists from Stanford University School of Medicine have been able to use a specific type of stem cell to immunise mice against certain breast, lung and skin cancers.

The scientists were able to take the iPS cells and then genetically make them appear identical to tumour cells. The body then reacts as though it is being attacked by actual cancer cells and is able to build up a strong defence.

Of course the key differentiator here is that the body is simply being tricked, while the iPS cells appear to be tumour cells they won’t reproduce or cause any harm to the body.

“This approach is particularly powerful because it allows us to expose the immune system to many different cancer-specific epitopes simultaneously,” said lead author Nigel Kooreman, MD, “Once activated, the immune system is on alert to target cancers as they develop throughout the body.”

The process of creating these cells is actually quite remarkable.

Scientists will take readily available cells like skin cells and then in a laboratory they’ll actually reverse the age of the cells back to their most basic form, otherwise known as a stem cell.