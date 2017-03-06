In the mid-2030s, NASA will send astronauts to Mars in what’s likely to be the most dramatic mission since Neil Armstrong set foot on the Moon.

During the 250 million mile voyage, the team will face many perils, not least of which is solar radiation: an onslaught of deadly particles from the Sun.

But now a NASA contractor has unveiled a revolutionary radiation-shielding vest designed to protect astronauts on that mission – and it’s ready for real-world trials.

StemRad’s chief executive told Reuters the vest will be tested in NASA’s lunar flyby mission late next year.