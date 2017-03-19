Steph and Dom from ‘Gogglebox’ stole the show as they underwent a rockstar makeover on the latest instalment of ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’ on Saturday night (18 March).

The two came out in full 80s garb to channel Meatloaf and Cher for a duet of ‘Dead Ringer For Love’, complete with a ruffled shirt and waistcoat for Dom and one of the biggest wigs we’ve seen on Saturday night telly in a long while for Steph.

And while we can’t fault their enthusiasm, Dom’s vocal stylings could probably use a bit of fine-tuning, given that he essentially spoke his way through his whole verse.

Still, it’s all for charity, isn’t it?