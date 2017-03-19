Steph and Dom from ‘Gogglebox’ stole the show as they underwent a rockstar makeover on the latest instalment of ‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’ on Saturday night (18 March).
The two came out in full 80s garb to channel Meatloaf and Cher for a duet of ‘Dead Ringer For Love’, complete with a ruffled shirt and waistcoat for Dom and one of the biggest wigs we’ve seen on Saturday night telly in a long while for Steph.
And while we can’t fault their enthusiasm, Dom’s vocal stylings could probably use a bit of fine-tuning, given that he essentially spoke his way through his whole verse.
Still, it’s all for charity, isn’t it?
While they were among the stand-outs of the night, it was the team from ‘The One Show’ who impressed the public the most, with their rendition of Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’, complete with an array of her most memorable looks.
They were voted through to next week’s live final by the public, while the judges chose to save Alison Hammond, following her energetic performance of Missy Elliott’s ‘Get Ur Freak On’.
Check out Alison’s performance below:
Incredible.
It seems we could be seeing a lot more of Steph and Dom on our screens later this year if rumours are to be believed.
While they’ve now said farewell to ‘Gogglebox’ for the time being, it has been claimed that ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses are hoping they can bag the pair for this year’s series.
‘Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief’ concludes on Saturday (25 March) on BBC One.