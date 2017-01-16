Stephanie Davis has shared an adorable picture of her baby boy and gushed over how much she loves him.
The 23-year-old, who gave birth to her first child on Friday 13 January, posted the black and white photo of her son holding her finger.
“The day my world became complete,” Davis tweeted on 14 January. “I’ve been overwhelmed and so in love with you. Words could never describe.
“Thank you for all your support.”
Davis’ friend Jay Roberts, also shared a snap of Davis’ baby boy.
He posted a black and white photo of the baby’s tiny feet.
“Welcome to the world godson,” he wrote on 15 January. “I promise to love and care for you for the rest of your life.”
Davis’ former partner Jeremy McConnell, who is said to be the baby’s dad, broke his silence on the birth on 13 February.
“I am delighted that Steph has safely had the baby, of course if he is my son I will absolutely step up and do what I can to support him,” he told The Sun Online.
A spokesperson for Davis confirmed she had given birth on Friday 13 January, telling OK! Online: “We can confirm our client Stephanie Davis today gave birth to a baby boy in Liverpool.
“Mother and baby are doing fine.”
Fans already knew Davis had gone into labour on Wednesday 11 January, after a source told The Sun: “Steph is so excited that the day has finally come that she will meet her son.”