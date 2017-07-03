Stephanie Davis has urged her social media followers to help her family raise £25,000 to send her four-year-old cousin with cerebral palsy to America for stem cell treatment.

The former ‘Hollyoaks’ actress, 24, who gave birth to her first child Caben Albi in January 2017, shared a link to the JustGiving page on her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

“Hey everyone, if everyone could please read and donate for my little cousin, she wrote on Sunday 2 July.

“We desperately want him to get his treatment.”