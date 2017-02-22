All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    22/02/2017 12:10 GMT

    Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell 'Lined Up For Own Reality Series'

    Just what the world needs.

    The on-going Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell saga could be heading back to our TV screens, with the news they are being lined-up for a new reality series. 

    The former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ couple are set to receive an offer from TV bosses, according to The Sun. 

    Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
    Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell

    It comes after a recent DNA test proved that Jeremy was the father of Stephanie’s newborn son Caben-Albi, which led the exes to call off their public war of words.

    A source told the paper: “Steph and Jeremy are the hottest property in the reality TV world at the moment and producers are keen to get them their own show.

    “It would be a ratings winner and the pair could walk away with over £50,000.”

    Stephanie and Jeremy were pictured together for the first time since they split last year while taking their son for a walk in the park on Tuesday (21 February). 

    Caben-Albi 💙🐘

    A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on

    It is not the first time the pair have been rumoured to be reuniting on TV. 

    Earlier this month, it was claimed ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses were lining them up to appear on their ‘Summer Of Legends’ series later this year. 

    An insider told The Sun: “A lot has happened since he last appeared on the show between him and Stephanie, but he knows them both joining the line-up would make incredible telly, and he’s keen to keep his profile up.”

    'Big Brother' Couples Through The Years
