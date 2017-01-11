Stephanie Davis Has 'Gone Into Labour' Following Days Of Online Speculation

Stephanie Davis has reportedly ‘gone into labour’..
A “source” has told The Sun Online that the 23-year-old has been admitted to a hospital in her hometown of Liverpool, in order to welcome her first child.
The Hollyoaks’ star has been noticeably absent from social media for two weeks and has yet to confirm herself whether her baby has been born.
The source said: “Steph is so excited that the day has finally come that she will meet her son.”
“At the moment she is focusing on welcoming her little boy – her priority is his safe delivery and spending some quality time with him.”
Speculation began on Twitter yesterday when the Celebrity Big Brother’s friend, and the child’s future godfather, Jay Roberts, tweeted: “I’ve never been more excited in my life!”
Fans commented on the tweet saying: “Keep us posted!”
Davis first announced she was expecting a bay with ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell back in May, telling OK! Magazine: “I hope that Jeremy will want to be part of this baby’s life but if he decides not then I am prepared to raise our baby on my own.”
In August she revealed that she was expecting a baby boy.