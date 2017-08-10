Stephanie Davis has revealed she has suffered a “stress-induced” miscarriage.
The 24-year-old, who is already mum to seven-month-old Caben with her former partner Jeremy McConnell, shared a quote image on Instagram that read: “I’ll see you in my dreams tonight I’ll kiss your cheek and hold you tight.
“I have no tears left to cry, you’ve flown away my butterfly.”
Alongside the image she wrote, on Wednesday 10 August: “To lose a child is something I hope no one ever goes through.
“The grief and pain is unbelievable. Words cannot describe. My heart is broken.”
Davis explained that she believes her miscarriage was caused by stress in her relationship.
“I would like to grieve for my child, find strength and move on,” she said.
“I don’t know how I’m standing, but I am. And what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I will never again be treated the way I was.”
The news comes after McConnell was found guilty of assaulting Davis in an attack she said made her “fear for her life”.
McConnell shared the news Davis was expecting their second child together in July 2017. McConnell, 27, said a fight the couple had that was made public, was partially caused by the baby news.
Speaking to The Metro at the time, McConnell said: “It all kicked off but the argument started because she was drinking and smoking when she knew she was pregnant.”
HuffPost UK spoke to a rep for Davis at the time, who said they would not be commenting on the issue.