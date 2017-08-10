Stephanie Davis has revealed she has suffered a “stress-induced” miscarriage.

The 24-year-old, who is already mum to seven-month-old Caben with her former partner Jeremy McConnell, shared a quote image on Instagram that read: “I’ll see you in my dreams tonight I’ll kiss your cheek and hold you tight.

“I have no tears left to cry, you’ve flown away my butterfly.”

Alongside the image she wrote, on Wednesday 10 August: “To lose a child is something I hope no one ever goes through.

“The grief and pain is unbelievable. Words cannot describe. My heart is broken.”